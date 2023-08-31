Thursday Morning News – August 31

Aug 31, 2023 at 07:58
Weather: Fog Advisory
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 10.
Forest Fire Update:
- There are 32 (35 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 3 are under control and 29 are being observed.
- The wildland fire hazard is low throughout the majority of the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- The Ontario government funding 58 transitional housing units for youth in Thunder Bay. Featuring single and pod style accommodations, residents will be living and dining with a communal teaching kitchen and supported with 24-hour youth workers and full-time case managers. Programming will include enhancement of community and relationship building, life skills development, employment, or education.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education in Etobicoke at 9 a.m.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
