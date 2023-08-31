SE OPP White River – Charges laid after domestic dispute

Criminal charges have been laid following a domestic dispute in White River. On August 27, 2023, shortly after 8:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Winnipeg Street in White River.

As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old person from White River was arrested and charged with one count of Spousal Assault with a Weapon.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in October in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.