Wednesday Morning News – August 30

Aug 30, 2023 at 07:58

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this morning. High 16. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 7.

 

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are 35 (35 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region,6 are under control and 29 are being observed. North Bay 16 confirmed yesterday is now under control.
  • The wildland fire hazard is low throughout the majority of the Northeast Region. North Bay extending south to Algonquin Park is under a moderate hazard. The Kawartha Lakes extending east towards Bancroft is a high hazard.

 

News Tidbits:

