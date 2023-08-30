Aug 30, 2023 at 07:58
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this morning. High 16. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 7.
Forest Fire Update:
- There are 35 (35 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region,6 are under control and 29 are being observed. North Bay 16 confirmed yesterday is now under control.
- The wildland fire hazard is low throughout the majority of the Northeast Region. North Bay extending south to Algonquin Park is under a moderate hazard. The Kawartha Lakes extending east towards Bancroft is a high hazard.
News Tidbits:
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – August 30 - August 30, 2023
- Is Wawa Lake a new tailings pond? - August 29, 2023
- Tuesday Morning News – August 29 - August 29, 2023