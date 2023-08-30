Hwy 17 (Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie) – Traffic Delays

Highway 17 is open one lane/alternating traffic at this time due to a collision between a SUV and a commercial motor vehicle just north of the Parkway Motel. Wawa Fire, SE OPP and EMS responded to the incident, with two being taken to the Lady Dunn Health Centre – injuries unknown. Wawa Firefighters are providing traffic control – open one lane with althernating traffic. Please slow down in this area and be aware of emergency services, 4.5 km south of Wawa.
