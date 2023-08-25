Wawa students get ready for Kindergarten at École Saint-Joseph

The Apprends-P’tit program recently offered this summer at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) was a great success! Every day, the little friends arrived at school smiling and excited to meet their new friends and future classmates. Together, they took part in a variety of learning activities enabling them to become more familiar with letters, numbers, and colours, as well as developing their fine motor skills and artistic talents.

This enriching and fun program will ensure a smooth transition to school for these little friends who will be starting kindergarten in September at École Saint-Joseph! Parents wishing to register their child in a French language school are invited to contact École Saint-Joseph at 705-856-2003 or [email protected].