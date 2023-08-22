East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into Stabbing at Esten Lake

On August 21, 2023, at approximately 4:30 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called in relation to two people stabbed at Esten Lake in the City of Elliot Lake.

Police attended an area near the Esten Lake boat launch where multiple camper trailers are parked. Two people reported being woken up to numerous people in their trailer assaulting and stabbing them. The two people recognized the individuals as there was prior conflict between them. The two injured people sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by Algoma Paramedic Services. After the attack, the individuals fled the area in a vehicle which was intercepted a short time later on Highway 17 in Massey. Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested five people.

Avery COPPENS, 18-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Aggravated Assault (two counts)

Assault with a weapon (two counts)

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence

Emma CONDO, 18-years-old, of Sudbury was charged with:

Aggravated Assault (two counts)

Assault with a weapon (two counts)

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence

Justin MAYER, 20-years-old, of Sudbury was charged with:

Aggravated Assault (two counts)

Assault with a weapon (two counts)

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence

Disguise with intent

Kaleb POND, 24-years-old, of Sudbury was charged with:

Aggravated Assault (two counts)

Assault with a weapon (two counts)

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence

Disguise with intent

James (Junior) LINDGREN, 19-years-old, of Sudbury was charged with:

Aggravated Assault (two counts)

Assault with a weapon (two counts)

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence

Disguise with intent

The accused persons appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Elliot Lake and Blind River on August 22, 2023.

The OPP’s uniform members, East Algoma Crime Unit, Canine, Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Forensic Identification Services (FIS) continue the investigation.