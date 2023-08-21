Morning News – August 21

Weather:

Today – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low 10.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 33 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 4 are under control and 29 are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard values are low to moderate across the Northeast Region today with the exception of two pockets with high fire hazard values: one large area centered around Muswabik Lake north of the Albany River and the other a small area centered around Smoky Falls north of Kapuskasing.

News Tidbits: