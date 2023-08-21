Aug 21, 2023 at 07:58
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low 10.
Forest Fire Update:
There are 33 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 4 are under control and 29 are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard values are low to moderate across the Northeast Region today with the exception of two pockets with high fire hazard values: one large area centered around Muswabik Lake north of the Albany River and the other a small area centered around Smoky Falls north of Kapuskasing.
News Tidbits:
- Premier Doug Ford and Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation and Minister of Francophone Affairs, will deliver remarks at the 2023 AMO annual general meeting and conference
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – August 21 - August 21, 2023
- Unofficial Standings Salmon Derby – Sunday, August 20 - August 20, 2023
- Unofficial Standings – Saturday, August 19 - August 19, 2023