Unofficial Standings – Saturday, August 19

Unofficial Standings for fishing at the end of Friday. For official standings, please visit the Marina.
|Place
|Weight
|1
|26.85
|Team 85
|Dale McRae
|Claude Samson
|2
|22.35
|Team 31
|Scott Nuttal
|John McCauley
|3
|20
|Team 39
|Chuck Michano
|Connor Michano
|4
|19.9
|Team 63
|Nathan Prisel
|Maggie St. Amand
|5
|19.15
|Team 42
|Heikk Kump
|James Stewart
|6
|18.2
|Team 53
|Gaetan Bergeron
|Bob Mann
|7
|18.5
|Team 13
|Allan Moyle
|Spencer Moyle
|8
|17.95
|Team 43
|Dean Domich
|Jarred Damien
|9
|17.75
|Team 10
|Paul Blanchard
|Pierre Blanchard
|10
|17.55
|Team 24
|Pat Tait
|Lynn Lethbridge
