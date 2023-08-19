Breaking News

Unofficial Standings – Saturday, August 19

Unofficial Standings for fishing at the end of Friday. For official standings, please visit the Marina.

Place Weight
1 26.85 Team 85 Dale McRae Claude Samson
2 22.35 Team 31 Scott Nuttal John McCauley
3 20 Team 39 Chuck Michano Connor Michano
4 19.9 Team 63 Nathan Prisel Maggie St. Amand
5 19.15 Team 42 Heikk Kump James Stewart
6 18.2 Team 53 Gaetan Bergeron Bob Mann
7 18.5 Team 13 Allan Moyle Spencer Moyle
8 17.95 Team 43 Dean Domich Jarred Damien
9 17.75 Team 10 Paul Blanchard Pierre Blanchard
10 17.55 Team 24 Pat Tait Lynn Lethbridge
