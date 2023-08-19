Saturday Morning News – August 19

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 16.
Marine Weather:
- Strong wind warning in effect. Wind south 15 knots veering to southwest 15 this evening then diminishing to northwest 10 overnight. Wind increasing to northwest 20 Sunday morning then diminishing to north 15 Sunday evening. Waves 0.5 metres or less building to 0.5 to 1 early this morning then subsiding to 0.5 or less Sunday morning. Waves building to 1 to 1.5 near noon Sunday.
Forest Fire Update:
There are 33 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 4 are under control and 29 are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard values are low across the majority Northeast Region with the exception of a pocket with moderate fire hazard value stretching north from Kapuskasing towards Rabkin Lake.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Cole Moulton of Hornepayne. He is $500,000 richer after winning with Instant Reel Cash. He purchased the ticket at an Esso Station in Richmond Hill. Ironically, Cole was on his way home from the Casino…
- It is the weekend of the 35th Annual Winnie the Pooh Festival in White River – lots of fun for the family!
- The ADSB is accepting applications until August 28th for the school board trustee position for Wawa, Chapleau, Hornepayne, left vacant by the unfortunate passing of Russell Reid.
