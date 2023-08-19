Saturday Morning News – August 19

Strong wind warning in effect.

Wind south 15 knots veering to southwest 15 this evening then diminishing to northwest 10 overnight. Wind increasing to northwest 20 Sunday morning then diminishing to north 15 Sunday evening.

Waves 0.5 metres or less building to 0.5 to 1 early this morning then subsiding to 0.5 or less Sunday morning. Waves building to 1 to 1.5 near noon Sunday.