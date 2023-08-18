Morning News – August 18

Weather:

Today – Clearing early this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 9.

Marine Weather:

Strong wind warning issued 03:00 AM EDT 18 August 202: Wind northwest 20 knots diminishing to northwest 15 early this morning then backing to west 15 near noon. Wind diminishing to variable 10 early this evening then increasing to south 15 overnight. Wind south 15 Saturday.

Waves 1.5 metres subsiding to 0.5 to 1 this morning.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 33 (34 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 4 are under control and 29 are being observed. Smoke drift from wildland fires in western Canada and the Northwest Territories is affecting air quality across the province.

The wildland fire hazard values are primarily low across the far north and a mixture of low to high for the central and southern areas of the Northeast Region.

News Tidbits: