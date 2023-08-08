Scott Cook & Pamela Mae – Folksingers to Play Rock Island August 9

Scott and Pamela are folksingers from Edmonton who will be playing at Rock Island tomorrow night, August 9th. Scott explained that they have been traveling pretty steadily in our campervan Roadetta since the start of 2022, been through 42 states and 7 provinces, but that’ll be their first stop in Wawa, and they are pretty excited about it. Scott and Pamela are folksingers from Edmonton who will be playing at Rock Island tomorrow night, August 9th. Scott explained that they have been traveling pretty steadily in our campervan Roadetta since the start of 2022, been through 42 states and 7 provinces, but that’ll be their first stop in Wawa, and they are pretty excited about it.

They were kind enough to send me a digital copy of their latest album Tangle of Souls (his seventh), and it is the new music of choice when I go driving now. The album earned Scott his third Canadian Folk Music Award nomination, for English Songwriter of the Year. Its second single “Say Can You See” was the second most-played song of 2020 on Folk Alliance International’s folk radio charts, and took top honours for the folk category in both the 2020 UK Songwriting Competition and the 2020 Great American Song Contest.

Aaficionados of Rock Island House Concerts might recognize Scott, as he has been here before.

Doors open at 7 pm, music starts at 7:30, and admission’s $15 donation plus an item for the Wawa Community Food Bank.