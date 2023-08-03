Have you seen William ‘Jim’ Laforge? UPDATED

Aug 3, 2023 at 13:00

Jim has been located safe and sound.

July 31, 2023

Have you seen Jim?

Jim was last seen by his parents in Wawa several days ago. His absence has been reported to Superior East OPP Wawa. Jim left his phone, glasses, and truck at his parents, and his bicycle is at his trailer.

If you have seen Jim since July 23rd, please contact the OPP – 1 888 310-1122.