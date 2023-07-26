Men’s Night Golf – July 20

138 players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Jarret Ralph, Dominic Chasse, Spare – 30

2nd: Brady Desrochers, Logan Dunham, Cooper Moore – 32

3rd: Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Spare – 32

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Lee Bryar, Michel Lemoyne, Rory Mclroy – 32

2nd: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 32

3rd: Marc Beland, Ron Hale, Spare – 33

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Dylan Buckell, Brad Case, Brandon Case – 33

2nd: Jean Desgagne, Luc Belanger, Eric Comtois – 33

3rd: Tim Lesarge, Bob Stewart, Spare – 34

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Tom Terris, Luke Morden, Tom Fahrer – 35

2nd: Kevin Auger, Don Humphries, Alain Bouffard – 35

3rd: Andre Roy, Cory Charbonneau, Derek Lamon – 35

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Mark Szekely, Dan Szekely, Blair Mills – 35

2nd: Ryan Cooke, Darren Miller, Spare – 35

3rd: Rick Funk, Jim Wallace, Andrew Chalukoff – 35

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Jean Meloche, Ray Duchesne, Kevin Auger – 36

2nd: James Morden, Monte White, Spare – 36

3rd: Scott Carruther, Nick Alexopoulos, Steve Jozin – 36

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Rene Gagne, Jim Oleynik, Dave Jennings – 36

2nd: Paul Bernath, Kent Sreng, Victor Sillanpaa – 36

3rd: Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Spare – 37

8th FIGHT:

1st: Paul Vachon, Butch Terris, Peter Russ – 38

2nd: Al MacDonald, Bernie Erechook, Bart Wood – 38

3rd: John Knack, Ben Cartledge, Ryan Mulroney – 38

9th FLIGHT:

1st: Al Hardy, John Scott, Garth Wheatley – 38

10th FLIGHT:

1st: Sandy Oliver, Mario Casavant, John Chuipka – 41

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Noah Asselin

Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2:Dylan Buckell

Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Cooper Moore

Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Jarret Ralph

RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Brady Desrochers

AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks Closest to Hole #6: Jay Belisle

Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Chris Simon

Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Rolly Lachappelle

Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Bradley Case

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole # 5: Mike Belanger

Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Jeff Amos

Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Paul Bernath

Winner of Cash Draw $69.00 : Eben Leadbetter(drawn by Amelia and Hayli)

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $3,838.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $3,907.50 ($3,838.50 + $69.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $510.50 – No Winner last week. Next weeks putt will be $579.50 ($510.50 + $69.00) – 3 putters for next week –Jarret Ralph, Vic Sillanpaa, Steph Bouchard – Putt off will happen July 20th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY. Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!