Morning News – July 22

July 22, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 21. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Becoming clear late this evening and overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 10.

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • There are currently 27 (27 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 6 are under control and 21 are being observed.
    • Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is under control.
    • Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is under control.
  • The northern half of the region from approximately Lake Superior Provincial Park across to the Temagami area is showing a low to high fire hazard value. The southern half of the fire region has low fire hazard values.

News Tidbits:

  • Enjoy the music today and don’t forget to shop at the Goose Nest Market.
