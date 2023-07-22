July 22, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 21. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Becoming clear late this evening and overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 10.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 27 (27 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 6 are under control and 21 are being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is under control.
- The northern half of the region from approximately Lake Superior Provincial Park across to the Temagami area is showing a low to high fire hazard value. The southern half of the fire region has low fire hazard values.
News Tidbits:
- Enjoy the music today and don’t forget to shop at the Goose Nest Market.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Ladies Golf – July 19 - July 22, 2023
- Morning News – July 22 - July 22, 2023
- Morning News – July 21 - July 21, 2023