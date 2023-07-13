Special thanks to Pam and Kevin Sabourin for coming to our rescue and going to the hospital taking care of things.

To Kathy and Vangie for quick responses to my behind the scene emails, and to Barry and Crystal for being such great neighbours.

You can’t beat the people of Wawa for jumping into action with love & support when someone needs help.

Thank you to Dr Emily Evans, hospital staff, and pharmacy girls for your excellent care.

Jack, Judy & Mario