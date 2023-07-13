CADREAU, Jessica Lee

We regret to announce the unexpected passing of Jessica at the Sault Area Hospital on Saturday, July 8th, 2023 at the age of 28 years.

Jessica will be deeply missed by her parents Sherry Stone and Clint Cadreau. A loving mother to Braiden. Dear sister of Xavier Stone and C.J. Cadreau. Cherished granddaughter of the late Gilbert Stone Sr. and the late Leo Cadreau Sr. Jessica will be fondly remembered by her aunts Melanie Stone and Lori Stone and her uncle Brian Jacques, and cousins Shamira, Noodin and Evander Stone.

Family and friends may visit at the Michipicoten First Nation Band Hall from Thursday, July 13th at 7 p.m. until the time of funeral service on Saturday, July 15th at 1 p.m. Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa