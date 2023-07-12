July 12, 2023 at 07:56
Weather: Fog Advisory
- Today – Mainly sunny. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness this evening. Low 10.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 31 (32 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 1 is being held, 9 fires are under control and 20 are being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is under control.
- The fire hazard varies from low to high throughout the majority of the Northeast Region. Areas of Bancroft and Renfrew are showing an extreme hazard.
News Tidbits:
- The community of Pic Mobert First Nation continues to grow. They received $124,833 to complete engineering, design, and project management for a new industrial and/or commercial development zone in the community.
- CAPT has receives support from SSM municipal council for Mask-wa Transportation Association Inc., and their business case to bring back the passenger train between SSM and Hearst
- Disappointing to hear that Iris Place is once again shuttered. The welcoming space that provided a hot lunch daily is closed until further notice. Ann-Celine who has been running the program since earlier this year is leaving Wawa. Best wishes to her on her new adventure. Hopefully, Iris Place will not be closed for long – it is a much-required part of our community.
Provincial Announcements:
- Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery in Oakvill at 10 a.m.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – July 12 - July 12, 2023
- Morning News – July 11 - July 11, 2023
- Morning News – July 10 - July 10, 2023