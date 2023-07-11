Breaking News

Morning News – July 11

July 11, 2023 at 07:56

Weather: Fog Advisory

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 15. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clearing. Low 6.

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • There are currently 32 (34 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 3 are being held, 8 fires are under control and 20 are being observed.
    • Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is being held.
    • Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is being held.
  • The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high in the Northeast Region. North of Wawa and Moosonee is showing a low hazard.

News Tidbits:

Provincial Announcements:

  • Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in Toronto at 10:00 a.m.
  • Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development in Ottawa at 10:30 a.m.
