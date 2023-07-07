Morning News – July 7

July 7, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Clearing. High 18. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers overnight. Low 8.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 35 (35 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 8 are being held, 7 fires are under control and 19 are being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is being held.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is being held.
- The fire hazard varies from low to high in the Cochrane Fire Management Area. The central portion of the region is showing a mostly low to moderate fire hazard this afternoon after precipitation swept through the area. Areas located southeast of Mattawa and generally south of Huntsville are showing a moderate to high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Very sad to hear about the death of Arijanan Sivasathiyarajah a paramedic, another paramedic and a nurse from Kashechewan were traveling across the Albany River for supplies when their boat capsized. He had just come to Kashechewan to work two weeks ago. A gofundme has been started in his name for his family
