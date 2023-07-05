Morning News – July 5

July 5, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 9.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 27 (22 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 4 are not under control, 5 are being held, 7 fires are under control and 6 are being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is being held.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is being held.
- The fire hazard varies from high to extreme throughout most of the Northeast region. Areas southeast of Mattawa and generally south of Burk’s Falls are experiencing predominantly moderate to high fire hazard values.
