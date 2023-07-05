Men’s Night Golf – June 29

114 golfers

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Dave Jennings, Luc Belanger, Eric Levesque – 32

2nd: Michel Lemoyne, Lee Bryar, Mike Lavergne – 32

3rd: James Morden, Monte White, Spare – 32

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 33

2nd: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Mourice Dumoulin – 33

3rd: Marc Szekely, Chris Buckell, Peter Moore – 34

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Tom Terris, Luke Morden, Steve Spencer – 35

2nd: Cooper Moore, Eben Leadbetter, Spare – 35

3rd: Michel Lemoyne, Anders Dereski, Spare – 35

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Jeff Amos Chris Simon, James Roberge – 35

2nd: Dave Dupuis, Dean Domich Steff Fontaine – 35

3rd: Paul Bernath, Gary Trudeau, John Simon – 35

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Kevin Auger, Blair Mills, Gilles Cyr – 36

2nd: Jean Desgagne, Eric Comptois, Jarret Ralph – 36

3rd: Dylan Buckell, Joel Dechamplain, Anders Dereski – 36

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Al MacDonald, Bernie Erechook, Bart Wood – 37

2nd: Butch Terris, Paul Vachon, Peter Russ – 37

3rd: Rick Funk, Kevin Sabourin, Kyle Funk – 37

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Victor Sillanpaa, Tony Thomas, Scott Robinson – 39

2nd: Paul Bernath, Eric Mitrikas, Kent Spreng – 39

8th FLIGHT:

1st: Ray Renaud, Scott Nolan, John Nelson – 40

2nd: Chris Morrison, John Scott, Garth Wheatley – 40

Special Events Winners:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Dave Jennings

Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Jeff Amos

Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Bart Wood

Closest to Hole #4 (Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize): Ethan Jones

Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Eric Levesque

Closest to Hole #6 (AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks): Steve Spenser

Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Ralph Zagar

Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30.00 Cash Prize): Luc Belanger

Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Dan Guay

Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole #5 (Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Gary Trudeau

Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate ): Sam Vachon

Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Ian Senecal

Winner of Cash Draw $64.50: Gino Trovorello (drawn by Jean)

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $3,631.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $3,688.50 ($3,631.50 + $57.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $360.50 – ($303.50 + $57.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week –Gary Trudeau, Mike Belanger, Chris Simon – Putt off will happen July 6th

Please remember to bring cash, no debit or credit cards for Men’s Night entry.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!

Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.