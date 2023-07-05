Ford’s Conservatives force closure of autism service

MPP Monique Taylor (Hamilton Mountain), Official Opposition Critic for Children, Community and Social Services, issued the following statement after Ontario’s largest children’s treatment centre has been forced to discontinue its fee-for-service autism program, leaving families high-and-dry:

“Ford’s Conservatives created this mess with their underinvestment in publicly funded autism programs, which help treatment centres like ErinoakKids deliver both clinical support as well as fee-for-service supports.

The waitlist for autism support programs has reached 60,000 kids and is growing. Kids are waiting years, and services are being cancelled.

This is what happens when you have a government that is more interested in helping themselves and their insider friends than real people in Ontario.

This government needs to get the funding for these critical programs out the door and fix their broken funding model for autism services in Ontario.”