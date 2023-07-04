July 4, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 15.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 22 (19 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 4 are not under control, 5 are being held, 7 fires are under control and 6 are being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
- The fire hazard varies from low to high throughout the Northeast region. Yesterday, Terrace Bay Fire Crews responded to Jackfish for a small bush fire (50ft x 100ft) burning near the train tunnel. The fire is deemed OUT. “Even though we had rain the forest is still very dry so please use extreme caution while enjoying the outdoors.” was the comment on facebook.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget today’s Pickleball is cancelled.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – July 4 - July 4, 2023
- Morning News – July 3 - July 3, 2023
- Morning News – July 1 - July 1, 2023