LSPP – Meet the Naturalist: The Magic of Mosses

Meet the Naturalist: The Magic of Mosses

July 4th, 2023

Drop-in: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Agawa Bay Visitor Centre

At first glance, mosses appear to be no more than lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex. Drop by and meet Anna to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our feet.