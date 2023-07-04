LSPP – Meet the Naturalist: The Magic of Mosses

Meet the Naturalist: The Magic of Mosses
July 4th, 2023
Drop-in: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
At first glance, mosses appear to be no more than lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex. Drop by and meet Anna to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our feet.
