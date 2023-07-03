Morning News – July 3

July 3, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 11.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 19 (19 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 3 are not under control, 3 are being held, 7 fires are under control and 6 is being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
- The fire hazard varies from low to high throughout the Northeast region.
