Morning News – July 1

July 1, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 11.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 19 (21 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these, 4 are not under control, 4 are being held, 5 fires are under control and 6 is being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
- Areas south of North Bay and Sudbury are showing a low fire hazard. Areas north of North Bay and Sudbury has a hazard that varies from low to high, with an area showing an extreme hazard in the Cochrane district.
News Tidbits:
- The date for the inquest into the death of Daniel Legarde has been set for July 31st at the Nipigon Legion Hall. Mr. Legarde, 45, died in hospital on November 26, 2016, after being shot by an Ontario Provincial Police officer in Nipigon. The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Legarde’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths. The inquest is expected to last ten days and hear from approximately 18 witnesses.
- The Ontario Government is holding the rent increase guideline for 2024 at 2.5 per cent, below the average inflation rate of 5.9 per cent. The rent increase guideline is the maximum amount a landlord can increase rent during the year for most tenants without the approval of the Landlord and Tenant Board.
- Congratulations to Marguerite Bouffard and Madrix Bouchard who were awarded the CSC Nouvelon Vision Scholarship valued at $500.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – July 1 - July 1, 2023
- Morning News – June 30 - June 30, 2023
- Morning News – June 29 - June 29, 2023