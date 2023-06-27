REID, Russell

Passed away suddenly after a brief battle with cancer at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the age of 64 years. Beloved husband of Maria for 39 years. Proud father of Matthew (Rachel) and Marcus (Shannon). Loving grandpa of Robin and his granddogs Harley and Ryder. Son of the late Janet and Fraser Reid. Dear brother of the late Wayne (Kathy), Dennis (Jackie) and Cathy Roelans (Dave). Russell will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Russell was a school board trustee for the last 29 years with the ADSB and a Rotary Club Member since 1999, as well as sitting on boards and being a member of various other organizations.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, Chris Simon Drive, Wawa on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Memorial donations made to the Rotary Club of Wawa would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.