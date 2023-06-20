Personal Watercraft Safety & Operation

On those beautiful sunny days, most of us want to get out on the water to use our boats. Just remember that any vessel being underway that has any type of motor, requires the operator to possess a valid Pleasure Craft Operators Card (PCOC) or proof of competency equivalence.

Personal Watercraft’s (PWC), commonly referred to as “jet-skis”, or “Sea-doo’s” are becoming more common. No persons under 16 years-of-age are permitted to operate a PWC, regardless of supervision. The operator may face a $125 fine and the owner who allowed the operation may face a $305 fine.

“Safety is paramount for all lake users – boaters, kayakers and swimmers. These rules are in place for a reason. Persons under 16-years-old may lack the marine experience required to operate a jet-propelled watercraft. These operate differently than a propeller driven vessel and reach speeds that can be too fast for novice operators”, says Constable Phil Young of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Horsepower and age restrictions:

under 12 years-of-age may operate a boat with up to 10hp

12 years-of-age to 16 years-of-age may operate a boat with up to 40hp

under 16 years-of-age regardless of supervision shall NOT operate a personal watercraft (Sea-Doo, Jet-Ski, Waverunner)

16 years-of-age and older, there are no horsepower restrictions

The OPP would like to remind operators there is a zero tolerance for alcohol/drug consumption while underway and lifejacket or Personal Floatation Device (PFD) compliance. Impaired operation on the water carries the same fines and penalties as on the highway. Help keep our waterways safe for everyone. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.