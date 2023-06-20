Manitouwadge OPP – Charges laid after complaint

One individual is facing multiple criminal charges after members of the Manitouwadge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment responded to a disturbance in the Town of Manitouwadge.

On June 16, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m., members of the Manitouwadge OPP responded to a report of a disturbance near Deer and Otter Avenue in the Town of Manitouwadge. Police attended and located one individual who was subject of the complaint.

While interacting with the individual, the individual damaged an OPP patrol vehicle, resisted arrest, and threatened bodily harm against a Manitouwadge OPP officer.

As a result of the investigation, Paulo CABRAL, 44-years-old, of Manitouwadge, is charged with the following criminal offences:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Resist Peace Officer

Causing a Disturbance

Mischief Over $5,000

The accused was held for a bail hearing and has since been released.

Any person who may have been in the area and witnessed this incident, are encouraged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 and provide any information you feel may assist this investigation. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.