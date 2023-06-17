Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre with his loving family by his side on Wednesday June 14, 2023 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Margaret for 67 years. Humbled and loving father of Arthur Beland (Shanan), Alan Beland, Robert “Bob” (Jeannine), Mark Beland (Joanne) and Matthew “Matt” Beland (Caroline). Proud grandfather of 16 and great grandchildren of 16. Dear son of the late Celine and Arthur Beland. Leo was predeceased by his 10 siblings.

At Leo’s request there will be no funeral services.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, ON.

Memorial donations made to charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.