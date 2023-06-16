Workplace Injury Leads to $60,000 Fine for Richards Landing-based Company

A worker was critically injured when a motor fell during maintenance work being performed on a portable cone crusher at a quarry identified as Medhurst Creek number 1, a.k.a. MTO Fungus Creek Pit, located near Highway 17 North, across from Paint Lake Road, 48 km north of Wawa on May 15, 2021.

Gilbertson Enterprises of Richards Landing failed as an employer to take every precaution reasonable in the circumstances for the protection of a worker. The Company was fined $60,000 by Justice of the Peace Philip Stanghetta; Crown Counsel, Alessandra Hollands. The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.