Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision

The Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On June 8, 2023, just before 6:30 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP along with Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11/17 involving a pick-up truck and commercial motor vehicle.

Upon emergency services arriving on scene, one individual was pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation. Highway 11/17 between Red River Road and Balsam Road in the City of Thunder Bay remains closed as OPP Technical Collision Investigators process the scene.

