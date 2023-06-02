Ladies Golf – May 31st

(81 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st : Valerie Levesque, Chantal Turcotte, Edith Lecesque – 36
2nd : Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko – 38
3rd : Guylaine Domich, Suzanne Lacasse, Alexis Alexopoulos – 38
2nd FLIGHT:
1st : Channelle Charron, Sue Lord, Ashley Coombs – 41
2nd : Anna-Lisa Kloakers, Kim Melbourne, Spare – 42
3rd : Marcie DLF, Cassie Provost, Spare – 43
3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Connie Taylor, Cathy Cyr, Heather Rainville – 44
2nd : Erin Andrews, Becca Goodmurphy, Maury O’Neill – 44
3rd : Jenn McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver – 44
4th FLIGHT:
1st : Helen Bekintas, Cheryl Trembley, Nellie Harvey – 45
2nd : Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 45
3rd : Sivana Dereski, Paula Provost, Sherri Egan – 47
5th FLIGHT:
1st : Christina Portis, Lulu Case, Tania Case – 48
2nd : Kathy Turyk, June Hardy, Wendy Benitzke – 49
3rd : – N/A
6th FLIGHT:
1st : Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 50
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
Longest Putt Hole # 1 (AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks): Lindsey Kobzick
Longest Putt Hole # 2 (Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash): Suzanne Lacasse
Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 (North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza): Lindsey Kobzick
Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize): Alexis Alexopoulos with the first shot
Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 (Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free): Jennifer McLaughlin
Longest Putt Hole # 4 (Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize): Kim Melbourne
Closest to the Pin # 5 (Whitefish Lodge – $30 Cash Prize): Sue Lord, 3rd shot
Closest to the Pin # 6 (Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize): Norma Kauk, 3rd shot
Closest to the Pin # 7 (R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize – ): Louise Moran, 1st shot
Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 (Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate): Suzanne Lacasse
Longest Putt Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler – $20.00 Cash Prize): Lise Bernath
Closest to the Pin Hole # 9 (3rd shot) (Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize): Valerie Lesveque with an Eagle!
Draws:
Gerry Rose (Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate)
Cathy Cyr (Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate)
Helen Bekintas (Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher)
Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1247.00 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1288.00!! -$1247.50.00 + $40.50)
15 Foot Putt – $40.50 Total ($0.00 + $40.50) – names drawn will putt this coming week, June 7th – Meghan Korytko-Amos, Katherine Turmelle, Erin Andrews
Thank you to everyone that supports the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season! Without their support, Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.
