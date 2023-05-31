Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Pentecost Sunday

Story: The touch of a master

“Wishing to encourage her young son’s progress on the piano, a mother took the boy to a Paderewski concert. After they were seated, the mother spotted a friend in the audience and walked down the aisle to greet her. Seizing the opportunity to explore the wonders of the concert hall, the little boy rose and eventually explored his way through a door marked “NO ADMITTANCE.”

When the house lights dimmed and the concert was about to begin, the mother returned to her seat and discovered that the child was missing. Suddenly, the curtains parted and the spotlights focused on the impressive Steinway on the stage. In horror, the mother saw her little boy sitting at the keyboard, innocently picking out “ Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.”

At that moment, the great piano master made his entrance, quickly moved to the piano, and whispered in the boy’s ear, “ Don’t quit, Keep playing.” Then leaning over, Paderewski reached down with his left hand and began filling in a bass part. Soon his right arm reached around to the other side of the child and he added a running obligato. Together, the old master and the young novice transformed a frightening situation into a wonderfully creative experience. The audience was mesmerized.”

We are not likely to have the Holy Spirit arrive as the sound of a mighty wind, not have flickering tongues of fire hover over our heads, But the promise of the Holy Spirit is ours. We need only to open ourselves to it. Like our story. The Holy Spirit will work with our Spirit and will transform the world and mesmerize it.

We welcome all those who wish to explore their faith, to join us on Sunday Morning at 11 am. We are all on a journey of faith.

Bible Study with Lectionary: June 1st at 1: 30 pm in the Family Room; Scriptures are: Genesis 1:1- 2:4a; Psalm 8, 2 Corinthians 13:11-13; Matthew 28:16-20.

UCW Meeting: June 5th at the Morrison Cottage. For carpooling meet at the church parking lot at 6:25 pm.

Prayer Shawl Group: will meet on June 10th at 3 pm in the Family Room, Knitters and crocheters are most welcome.

Congratulations to Min. Hwang, our Student Minister has now been Ordained.