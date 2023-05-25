Morning News – May 25

May 25, 2023 at 07:56
Weather: Frost Advisory
- Today – Sunny. High 14. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low plus 1 with risk of frost.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There is primarily a low hazard warning for the Northeast Region. A moderate hazard exists in the Bruce Mines and Thessalon communities.
News Tidbits:
- James Bay OPP attempting to locate 19-year-old Tyler. Tyler is 5’ 11’’, with shaggy, brown hair and blue eyes. He is driving a silver 2012, Chevy Silverado, with Licence BW24554. He was last seen May 23, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm in Sault Ste Marie.
Provincial Announcements:
- Todd Smith, Minister of Energy in Toronto at 9:30 a.m.
- Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance in Whitby at 11:00 a.m.
