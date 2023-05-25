Breaking News

Morning News – May 25

May 25, 2023 at 07:56

Weather: Frost Advisory

  • Today – Sunny. High 14. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low plus 1 with risk of frost.

 

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • There is primarily a low hazard warning for the Northeast Region. A moderate hazard exists in the Bruce Mines and Thessalon communities.

 

News Tidbits:

  • James Bay OPP attempting to locate 19-year-old Tyler. Tyler is 5’ 11’’, with shaggy, brown hair and blue eyes. He is driving a silver 2012, Chevy Silverado, with Licence BW24554. He was last seen May 23, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm in Sault Ste Marie.

Provincial Announcements:

  • Todd Smith, Minister of Energy in Toronto at 9:30 a.m.
  • Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance in Whitby at 11:00 a.m.

Brenda Stockton
