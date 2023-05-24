Morning News – May 24

May 24, 2023 at 07:56
Weather: Frost Warning
- Today – Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 13. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low zero with risk of frost.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There is a high hazard for the Parry Sound, Sault Ste Marie, Timmins, Timiskaming, Sudbury and Elliot Lake Regions and sections of extreme hazard along highways 144 and 560. A low to moderate hazard exists for the remainder of the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- Hwy 101 is to one lane in the Foleyet area due to repairs to a culvert that failed.
- The emergency department at the Thessalon Site of the North Shore Health Network will be closing for two days this week.
