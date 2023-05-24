Breaking News

Morning News – May 24

May 24, 2023 at 07:56

Weather: Frost Warning

  • Today – Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 13. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low zero with risk of frost.

 

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • There is a high hazard for the Parry Sound, Sault Ste Marie, Timmins, Timiskaming, Sudbury and Elliot Lake Regions and sections of extreme hazard along highways 144 and 560. A low to moderate hazard exists for the remainder of the Northeast Region.

 

News Tidbits:

  •  Hwy 101 is to one lane in the Foleyet area due to repairs to a culvert that failed.
  • The emergency department at the Thessalon Site of the North Shore Health Network will be closing for two days this week.

 

