Morning News – May 23

May 23, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness. 30% chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. A few showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light early this afternoon. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few showers ending late this evening then partly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low zero with patchy frost.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- Most areas located south of Temagami and east of the North Shore of Lake Huron in the Northeast Region are showing a low fire hazard this afternoon, while the remainder of the region is showing a moderate to high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Hwy 101 is to one lane in the Foleyet area due to repairs to a culvert that failed.
Government Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development at 9:30 a.m.
- Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity at 10 a.m. in Brampton
