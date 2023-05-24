Happenings at Wawa First United – Seventh Sunday of Easter

The Time for God’s Children

A woman in a coma was dying. She suddenly had a feeling that she was teken up to heaven and stood before the Judgement Seat.

“Who are you?” a Voice said to her. “I’m the wife of the mayor.” she replied.

“I did not ask you whose wife you are but who you are.” “I’m the mother of four children.”

“I did not ask whose mother you are, but who you are.” “I’m a schoolteacher.”

“I did not ask you what your profession is but who you are.”

And so it went. No matter what she replied, she did not seem to give a satisfactory answer to the question.“

Who are you?” “I’m a Christian.”

“I did not ask what your religion is but who you are.” “I’m the one who went to church every day and always helped the poor and needy.”

“I did not ask you what you did but who you are.”

She evidently failed the examination for she was sent back to earth. When she recovered from her illness she determined to find our who she was. And that made all the difference.

Your duty is to be. Not to be somebody, not to be nobody

for therein lies greed and ambition

not to be this or that

and thus become conditioned

but just to be.

Notices

We welcome all those who wish to explore their faith, to join us on Sunday Morning at 11 a.m.

Bible Study will not be held this week.

Min will be away from May 25th to 30th to attend his ordination service at Living Skies Regional Council Meeting in Prince Albert, Sask. No office hours this week

UCW Meeting on June 5th at Morrison Cottage. For carpooling meet at the church parking lot at 6:15 p.m.