ROWE, Clifford Arnold

It is with great sadness that the family of Clifford Arnold Rowe announces his sudden but peaceful passing on May 12, 2023 at the age of 67.

Cliff lived his life to the fullest and always had a quick remark for the discussion at hand. He liked nothing better than discussing politics, local events, and many of the world’s problems were solved through discussions with family and friends in his garage or at the P-Line Nelson farm.

He was a Bawating Collegiate and Sault College alumni. He had a brief stint in the DJ world at CKCY Radio before beginning a long career in the Sault’s steel-making industry until his retirement at 60.

Cliff was the son of late Arnold and Joyce Rowe of Bush Street. He will be forever missed by his long-time partner and friend AnnMarie Stopar; his siblings Fred Rowe (Mary-Jane), Sandi (Derek) Williams nee Rowe and Sam Rowe (Johanna); his Mother-in-Law Patricia Stopar (of late Frank), brother-in-law Frank Stopar and sister-in-law Trisha Stopar; his best friend Ted Nelson, and his many nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.arthurfuneralhome.ca. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Diabetes Canada or the Sault Area Hospital Foundation.