Marathon OPP – Investigate death on rail tracks near Pic Mobert First Nation

Members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are investigating a death on the railway tracks near Pic Mobert First Nation.

On May 3, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment were dispatched to the scene where an individual was pronounced deceased by Algoma Emergency Medical Services (EMS) upon arrival.

A 38-year-old resident of Pic Mobert First Nation has been pronounced deceased after being struck by a train.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, there is believed to be no foul play suspected. A post-mortem examination is taking place at a future date in Sault Ste. Marie.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.