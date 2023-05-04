Happenings at Wawa First United – Fourth Sunday of Easter

On May 5th. Min will graduate from St. Andrew’s College with a Master of Divinity degree. Also, on May 28th, he will be ordained at Living Skies Regional Council Meeting in Prince Albert, Sask. Congratulations!

Acts 2:42-47

Based on this scripture the message this week was: “Our congregation is called to embody the spirit of the earliest Christians and become a new family. The “Statement on Ministry in the United Church of Canada”, released in 2012, acknowledges that, “The church is a community of believers called into existence by the presence of Jesus Christ and the call to continue Jesus’ ministry in the world.”

In particular, this statement notes what we need to do as a new family in today’s world:

“These various forms of leadership in the church can be expressed in the following ancient expressions given current meaning: enlivening worship and celebrating the sacraments (leitourgia), interpreting and passing on Christian tradition (kerygma), responding to the needs of the community and the world (diakonia), nurturing faith, making the wisdom of the ages relevant for today (didache), building up the community of faith as the beloved community of God (koinonia), embodying the presence of Christ in the world (marturia)… As a new family, we are called to defend human dignity.”

Today, may God bless our congregation to be a new family rooted in God’s grace and love in Wawa.

NOTICES:

We welcome all those who wish to explore their faith to join us on Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m.

Bible Study with Lectionary: 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4th, in the Family room, please feel free to join us.

Prayer Shawl Meeting: 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6th in the Family Room. If you like to knit/crochet, join us.

Prayer Shawl Blessing next Sunday, May 7th at Sunday service.

Lunch & Learn at the Wawa Seniors Thurs. May 4th at 11:30 a.m., $3 for lunch.