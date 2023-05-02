Snowfall Warning (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

6:40 AM EDT Tuesday 2 May 2023

Snowfall Warning in effect for:

Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Environment Canada is warning that snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected this morning.

The wet snow combined with gusty northerly winds to 60 km/h may lead to isolated power outages. The highest snowfall totals should remain east of the towns of Geraldton and Nakina. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.