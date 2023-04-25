Dear Brenda
This is the latest in the runoff that’s going into Wawa Lake. These pictures tell the whole story.
I want to know who is responsible for what is happening to Wawa Lake. Do you?
People who share my concerns can contact me by email at: [email protected]
Signed
Joe Leadbetter
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Letter to the Editor – Photos show 2023 Spring Runoff into Wawa Lake - April 25, 2023
- LP Building Solutions to Acquire Forex’s Wawa OSB Facility - April 21, 2023
- Letter to the Editor – Concerned about Protecting Wawa’s Water Source - April 21, 2023