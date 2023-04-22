Winter weather travel advisory (Pukaskwa Park – Lake Superior Park)

4:13 PM EDT Saturday 22 April 2023

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for:

Pukaskwa Park – White River – Wawa

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Hazards: Snow with amounts of 10 to 15 cm possible. Low visibility in areas of heavier snow.

Timing: Now through Sunday morning.

Discussion: Snow is expected to intensify this evening for areas north and northeast of Lake Superior. For areas east of Marathon, precipitation may begin as rain before changing to snow as temperatures drop. The snow may fall heavily at times during the night with accumulations of 10 to 15 cm possible in some areas. The snow should slowly taper off Sunday.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.