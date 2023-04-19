SE OPP Wawa – Person Charged after Domestic Dispute

On April 17, 2023, shortly before 1:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Toronto Avenue in Wawa.

Superior East OPP was assisted by the North East Region OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, the North East Region Canine Unit, North East and North West Region Crisis Negotiators, and the Superior East and Sault Ste. Marie OPP Crime Units.

As a result of the investigation, a 69-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault – Spousal

Pointing a Firearm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in June in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.