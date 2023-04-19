On April 17, 2023, shortly before 1:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Toronto Avenue in Wawa.
Superior East OPP was assisted by the North East Region OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, the North East Region Canine Unit, North East and North West Region Crisis Negotiators, and the Superior East and Sault Ste. Marie OPP Crime Units.
As a result of the investigation, a 69-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Aggravated Assault – Spousal
- Pointing a Firearm
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in June in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.
- SE OPP Wawa – Person Charged after Domestic Dispute - April 19, 2023
- Schreiber OPP – Two Youths sent to Hospital after altercation with multiple dogs - April 19, 2023
- East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after grocery store theft - April 19, 2023