Breaking News

Vague warning from OPP – Updated 10:15

Apr 17, 2023 at 10:15

A male has been arrested in this incident. Wawa-news will post the media release from SE OPP – Wawa when issued.

 

Apr 17, 2023 at 09:27

At 9:00 a.m. SE OPP tweeted:

 

Apr 17, 2023 at 07:20

A loyal Wawa-news reader has sent this photo showing that Gold Street at Broadway Avenue has been closed with a ribbon caution tape and a traffic cone.

Apr 17, 2023 at 05:46

The OPP Communications North East tweeted this at 4:25 a.m. a vague warning for Wawa. Wawa-news can confirm that the region of concern is the area of upper Toronto Avenue.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*