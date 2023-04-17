Vague warning from OPP – Updated 10:15

A male has been arrested in this incident. Wawa-news will post the media release from SE OPP – Wawa when issued.

At 9:00 a.m. SE OPP tweeted:

A loyal Wawa-news reader has sent this photo showing that Gold Street at Broadway Avenue has been closed with a ribbon caution tape and a traffic cone.

The OPP Communications North East tweeted this at 4:25 a.m. a vague warning for Wawa. Wawa-news can confirm that the region of concern is the area of upper Toronto Avenue.