Apr 15, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 15. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 6.
News Tidbits:
- Residents of Kashechewan First Nation will be evacuated to Timmins next week as a precaution due to flooding on the Albany River.
- Volcanic ash from the April 11th Mount Sheveluch eruption (Kamchatka, Russia) is making its way over western Canada today. In some areas in Russia, 8.5 centimeters (3.5 inches) of ash fell. The ash cloud is causing flight cancellations, and may also create beautiful sunsets as the ash particles in the stratosphere scatter and bend the light as the sun dips or rises past the horizon, creating a glow in the sky with hues of blue, purple, and violet.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – April 15 - April 15, 2023
- Morning News – April 14 - April 14, 2023
- Morning News – April 13 - April 13, 2023