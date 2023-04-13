Morning News – April 13

Apr 13, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. A mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon with 40% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this morning. High +14. Wind chill -5 this morning. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening. Low +1.
News Tidbits:
- Island Gold has donated $1,500 to the Wawa Adult Learning Centre. The learning centre offers support for adult learners
- Hooray – The City of Sault Ste. Marie is receiving $3 million from the Ontario Government for the resurfacing of Carmen’s Way.
- St. Thomas in Southern Ontario is considering a pilot program to allow backyard chickens. At this time, 26 cities in Ontario allow backyard chickens.
- Don’t forget the Open House at the Wawa Fire Department tonight! This is your chance to meet members of the department and possibly become one yourself. The Open House is from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Provincial Announcements:
- David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks in Toronto at 9:30 a.m.
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities in Kitchener at 10 a.m.
