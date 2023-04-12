Breaking News

Morning News – April 12

Apr 12, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 14. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -1. Wind chill -3 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Wawa fans of Pete Zedlacher will be delighted. He is performing at  Soo blaster, SSM on May 13,
  • Tomorrow, Valdy will be playing in White River – 7 p.m. at the Senior’s Harmony Club. Tickets are available at the Wawa Goose Senior’s Drop in from 1-4 p.m.
