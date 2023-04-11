Apr 11, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 8. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -7 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- April 9–15, 2023, is National Medical Laboratory Week (Lab Week). It’s a time to recognize the valuable contributions that medical laboratory technologists (MLTs) and medical laboratory assistants (MLAs) make to patient care every single day.
- Sault College Employment Services is holding their annual Summer Job Fest Thursday, April 13 from 4-6 p.m. in the Common Link at Sault College.
- Ontario is investing $6.5 million to appoint an additional 40 adjudicators and hire five staff to improve service standards and continue to reduce active applications and decision timeframes at the Landlord and Tenant Board. This increase more than doubles the number of full-time adjudicators at the Landlord Tenant Board.
Provincial Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by George Pirie, Minister of Mines, and Nick Larochelle, President, United Steelworkers Local 6500 at 10 a.m. in Sudbury
- Todd Smith, Minister of Energy at 10 a.m. in Toronto
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care at 10 a.m. in Toronto
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – April 11 - April 11, 2023
- Morning News – April 10 - April 10, 2023
- Morning News – April 8 - April 8, 2023